Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 12,976 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $3.78 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nkarta Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.