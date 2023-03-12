Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,230 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

