Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 22,640 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA opened at $15.53 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

