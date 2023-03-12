Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

ANAB opened at $22.37 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $624.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.11.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 1,251.33%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

