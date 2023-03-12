Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1,975.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 997,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,224,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE GPK opened at $23.76 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

