Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after buying an additional 1,967,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,927,000 after purchasing an additional 400,053 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

