Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $747,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

About RBC Bearings

Shares of ROLL opened at $222.03 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

