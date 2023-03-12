Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

SLM opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

