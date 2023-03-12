Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

HAE stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

