Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 101,153 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,153 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,583,000 after buying an additional 127,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after buying an additional 61,594 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,441.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

ITCI opened at $44.00 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.