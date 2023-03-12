Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,170 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve by 138.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.