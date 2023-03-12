Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,490 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $383,695.91. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,804 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,572. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.73 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.