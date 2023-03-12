Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,760 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

