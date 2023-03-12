Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,850 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 6.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 321,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 451,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 162,146 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 685,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 110,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $34.65 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

