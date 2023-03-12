Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 15,210 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 6.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE ATI opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

