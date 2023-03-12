Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,380 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

