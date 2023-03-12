Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,600 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,997,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,507,000 after acquiring an additional 75,334 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.