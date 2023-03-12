Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 43,020 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,020 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,107 shares of company stock worth $29,939,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Down 8.1 %

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

NYSE NET opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

