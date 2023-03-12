Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 500 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH Dividend Announcement

Shares of PVH stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

