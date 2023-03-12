Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 527 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $50,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after acquiring an additional 756,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $60.09.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.