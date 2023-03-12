Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,514,830 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,514,830 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 36.70, a current ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

