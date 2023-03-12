Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $1.08 Million Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 236.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in agilon health by 72.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGL opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,864 shares of company stock worth $1,515,177. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

