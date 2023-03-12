Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

