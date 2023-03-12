Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,496 shares of company stock valued at $968,979 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 515.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

