Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,731 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of THS opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

