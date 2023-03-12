Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

NYSE TRI opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $125.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

