Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

