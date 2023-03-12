EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,883 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 29,884 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $112.18 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

