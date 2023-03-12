EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $282.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.32 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.