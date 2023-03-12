Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $934,955.84 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $665.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $708.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

