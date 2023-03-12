Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $792,967.68 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73.

Equinix Trading Down 2.5 %

Equinix stock opened at $665.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $708.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.