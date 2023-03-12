Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,456 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after buying an additional 972,618 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,855,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after buying an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after buying an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after buying an additional 623,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

