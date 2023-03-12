Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $141.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

