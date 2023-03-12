Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,867 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Down 3.6 %

BCO stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

