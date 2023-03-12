Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 183.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HCI Group by 1,270.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCI. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

HCI Group Trading Up 10.4 %

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HCI opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -24.88%.

HCI Group Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.