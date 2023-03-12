Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,910,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 2.9 %

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

CMP opened at $35.34 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

See Also

