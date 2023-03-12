Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cumulus Media by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 139,208 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its position in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 535,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 133,373 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMLS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

