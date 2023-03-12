Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after buying an additional 6,568,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,639 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,051.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 941,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1,172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 912,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research firms recently commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,459,998 shares in the company, valued at $269,199,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

