Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5,977.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 326.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,150 shares of company stock worth $2,406,876. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

