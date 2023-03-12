Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 13,502 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 219.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

