Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

