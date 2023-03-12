Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 9,447 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,053,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,660 shares of company stock worth $2,284,513. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of CARS stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.93. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

