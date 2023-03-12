Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 124,663 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,717,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,028 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $9.80 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $972.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Insider Activity

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

