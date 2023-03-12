Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after buying an additional 1,643,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,829,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 202,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,206,000 after buying an additional 1,422,052 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE REXR opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

