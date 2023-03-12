Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in First Horizon by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

Shares of FHN opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

