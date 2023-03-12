Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,935 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 96,559 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Stock Performance

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,049 shares of company stock worth $2,616,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

