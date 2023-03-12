Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

