Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 750,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,524,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 750,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,524,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,125. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $113.97 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

