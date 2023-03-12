Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 32,680.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Omnicell by 28.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth $101,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,496 shares of company stock worth $968,979. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.10, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

