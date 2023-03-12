Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 19.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,680.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $423.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

